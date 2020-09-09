Senator Tom Cotton named potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee by President Trump

ARKANSAS, USA — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) says he's honored to be selected by President Trump as a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
Senator Cotton released the following message:
“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”
Trump released two lists of potential Supreme Court nominees during his previous presidential campaign, one with 11 names in May 2016 and another with 10 names that September. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first nominee to the court, was on the second list. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his second nominee, was one of five people added to Trump's list in 2017.