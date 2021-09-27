Community welcome to attend 'A Day at Osage Park' event in Bentonville

The free, one-day event will be held at Osage Park in Bentonville on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas residents are invited to an upcoming event at Osage Park in Bentonville.

There will be several activities to bring the community together during the free, one-day event on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park will be filled with different opportunities to learn, play and eat. Dogs are welcome to enjoy the newly opened dog park along with numerous vendors like Rope Hounds and Best Friends Animal Society.

Event-goers can give the Quiver Archery Range a shot, take a wetland tour from Arkansas Master Naturals or try out the pickleball courts with experts from USA Pickleball.

Local food trucks and a beer garden will also be available at the park.

“We are excited to celebrate the park with the community, there are so many opportunities in the space to engage with nature and enjoy the outdoors,” said Angie Chavez, Osage Park Site Manager.