Cocoon Yoga Lab survives the pandemic with a plethora of pivots

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Pivoting your business in a pandemic takes tenacity, creativity and listening to your marketplace. One entrepreneur who can attest to this formula for success is Tammy Mores, founder of Cocoon Yoga Lab in Bentonville.

“We opened September of 2019 so we weren’t even open six months before we had to close our doors. We were just getting to know our customers, getting people in, getting our business started,” Mores said. “We flipped from being live in the studio one Tuesday afternoon, we closed the doors at one, and by 6 p.m. that night, we were virtual. So we took our entire schedule minus the aerial classes virtual and flipped and pivoted very quickly.”