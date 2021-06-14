FBI warns people and businesses in Arkansas to protect themselves from ransomware attacks

The FBI is warning people and businesses in Arkansas to protect themselves from ransomware attacks.

Ransomware is software used by criminals to infiltrate businesses, shutting down their technology and applications, until a ransom is paid. The criminal software often comes through an email or a malicious website.

“We’re asking people to “think before you link”, if you are not expecting a link, don’t click it, just delete it,” says Connor Hagan, with the FBI in Little Rock.

Ransomware attacks have tripled since 2019, and they are becoming more common in Arkansas. FBI officials say most of these attacks are coming from overseas.

Since 2019, 29 million dollars have been lost to these attacks across the nation, and $150,000 of that total came from Arkansas businesses.

Hagan says the best way to try and prevent a ransomware attack is by strengthening the difficulty of your passwords.

Hagan says it is vital that business owners back up their important information on a server that is completely separate from the business.

“You want to test those backups, you want to make sure they work, and you want to frequently back those systems up,” says Hagan.

If you are a victim of a ransomware attack, you are encouraged to call the FBI Little Rock office at 501-221-9100.