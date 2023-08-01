Clarksville Hanes facility closing at the end of September

According to Hanes, the company announced in early 2022 plans to sell their sheer hosiery business in the U.S.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Hanes manufacturing facility in Clarksville will be closed by the end of September, a spokesperson with the brand confirmed to 5NEWS on Tuesday morning.

According to Hanes, the company announced in early 2022 plans to sell their sheer hosiery business in the U.S. Due to that process, the Clarksville manufacturing facility will have operations discontinued at the end of September.

"Decisions that affect our workforce are taken very seriously. We thank our associates in Clarksville for their contributions to HanesBrands and are committed to working closely with them to provide support through the transition," Hanes said in a statement.

In a news release dated February 3, 2022, HanesBrands announced the company did decide to sell its U.S. sheer hosiery business as "another milestone in its initiative to focus its portfolio on areas with the greatest potential for growth and returns."