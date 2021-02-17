x
Cherokee Nation rescheduling Covid-19 vaccinations planned for Wednesday

Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 17).

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 17) at the following locations.

  • A-Mo Health Center in Salina
  • Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah
  •  Gadugi Health Center in Tahlequah
  • Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata
  • Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw
  • Sam Hider Health Center in Jay
  • Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee
  • Vinita Health Center
  • Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata
  • Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell 

All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-through testing operations will also be closed.

Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.

Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital's urgent care and emergency department will remain open along with other tribal emergency services.

