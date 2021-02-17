Cherokee Nation rescheduling Covid-19 vaccinations planned for Wednesday

Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 17).

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 17) at the following locations.

A-Mo Health Center in Salina

Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah

Gadugi Health Center in Tahlequah

Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata

Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw

Sam Hider Health Center in Jay

Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee

Vinita Health Center

Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata

Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell

All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-through testing operations will also be closed.

Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.