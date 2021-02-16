White House: Weekly vaccine supply to states up 57% since Biden took office

President Biden's administration is once again increasing the weekly amount of COVID-19 vaccines sent to states and pharmacies.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Biden's administration says delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries are likely because of severe weather across parts of the country.

The administration says the weather is expected to affect shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, and a UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Both facilities serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies are working with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and to help offset potential delivery delays and cancellations.

A winter storm overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains before it carried heavy snow and freezing rain to New England and the Deep South, leaving behind record-setting cold temperatures

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Costco are among the major chains participating in the federal program to expand COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week's initial rollout included some 6,500 pharmacies around the country. The plan is to eventually expand the program to 40,000 pharmacies.

Which pharmacies will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines?

According to the Biden administration, there are 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies who will be receiving coronavirus doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

However, it's important to note that because vaccine doses are still limited not all of these pharmacies will be active in every state during this initial phase.

The following list includes links to each company's website where you can find more information on whether they'll be offering COVID-19 vaccines in your local area and who is eligible.