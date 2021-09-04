x
Carl Albert State College spring graduation ceremony modified

The college will now hold a series of in-person graduation ceremonies on May 8.

POTEAU, Okla. — The original plan to hold a virtual graduation ceremony at Carl Albert State College has been changed, and a series of in-person graduation ceremonies will now be held on Saturday (May 8).

The ceremonies will honor the Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 graduates and will be live-streamed through the college’s streaming platform, VikingTV.

The day will consist of four ceremonies to be held in Hamilton Auditorium and will be open to graduates and guests. Each graduate can bring two guests.  

Additional details about the May 8 ceremonies, including times and logistics, will be released soon.

