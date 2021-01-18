20-year-old dead after possible hunting accident in rural Yell County

Police are investigating a possible fatal hunting accident in rural Yell County that claimed the life of a 20-year-old over the weekend.

GALLA ROCK, Ark. — A 20-year-old was shot at the Carden Bottoms over the weekend and later died in what investigators are calling a possible hunting accident.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey confirmed on Monday that members of the sheriff's department and officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to a fatal shooting in the Carden Bottoms Sunday (Jan. 17), which is located in the Galla Rock Township near Dardanelle, Ark.

According to Sheriff Gilkey, the victim, Jared James Sykes, 20, was transported by Pinnacle EMS with a single gunshot wound to Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, where he later died.

Police did not provide details into what led up to the shooting.

Chief Deputy John Foster with the Yell County Sheriff's Office said that the incident was reported to have been a hunting accident. The investigation into what happened is ongoing, Chief Deputy Foster said.

Sykes' body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for an official determination of the cause and manner of death.