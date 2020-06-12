Memorial rodeo held for teen who died in hunting accident

Family and friends gathered for a benefit rodeo at Hero’s Arena in Natural Dam Saturday (Dec. 5) to honor the life of 14-year-old Klancy “Newt” Hodge.

Newt was tragically killed in a hunting accident on Nov 24th when a gun accidentally discharged, killing Newt and injuring his brother.

Family and friends are mourning the sudden loss, but also remembering and celebrating Newt's life. Newt's grandparents say he was courageous, determined, and never afraid of a challenge.

“He was born with a love of horses and rodeos, and he was going to outdo Kasey and Kody, no matter what, he was going to outdo his brothers with bull riding and steer wrestling, and then Kinley his twin sister...he was always watching out for her all the time,” says his Grandma Cyndy Farmer.

His friends and rodeo teammates say Newt had the best advice, but he was not the kind to sugarcoat any situation. When asked to do a task, he wouldn’t walk, he would run.

“There’s not a single thing he wouldn’t do for somebody that he just met, overall he’s the best person and the best kid that I’ve ever known in my life, and it’s probably going to stay that way until the day that I die,” says Newt's best friend, Bryson Nelms.