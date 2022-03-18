Bentonville to host 23rd annual spring tree giveaway this April

The giveaway will be held at the Municipal Complex on Saturday, April 23 from 8-10 a.m. Pre-registration opens on March 22.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville is hosting its 23rd annual spring tree giveaway this April.

Bentonville residents can choose from a variety of trees to help improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city.

Around 500 trees will be available for residents and only those living inside city limits qualify for the giveaway.

Pre-registration opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. For Bentonville residents who do not pre-register, a limited number of trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Proof of residency is required through a City of Bentonville utility bill and ID.

The giveaway will be held at the Municipal Complex located at 3200 SW Municipal Drive on Saturday, April 23 from 8-10 a.m.

Available Tree Species Include (subject to change):

Brilliant Red Chokeberry

Strawberry Smoothie

Arkansas Black Apple

Ruston Red Peach

Autumn Blaze(r) Maple

Heritage(r) Birch Clump

Northern Hackberry

Redbud

Spring Snow Crabapple

Black Gum

Fire Master Black Gum

Pin Oak

Lacebark Elm

Wisconsin Weeping Willow

For more information on the giveaway, click here.

