Bentonville to host 23rd annual spring tree giveaway this April

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville is hosting its 23rd annual spring tree giveaway this April.
Bentonville residents can choose from a variety of trees to help improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city.
Around 500 trees will be available for residents and only those living inside city limits qualify for the giveaway.
Pre-registration opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. For Bentonville residents who do not pre-register, a limited number of trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Proof of residency is required through a City of Bentonville utility bill and ID.
The giveaway will be held at the Municipal Complex located at 3200 SW Municipal Drive on Saturday, April 23 from 8-10 a.m.
Available Tree Species Include (subject to change):
- Brilliant Red Chokeberry
- Strawberry Smoothie
- Arkansas Black Apple
- Ruston Red Peach
- Autumn Blaze(r) Maple
- Heritage(r) Birch Clump
- Northern Hackberry
- Redbud
- Spring Snow Crabapple
- Black Gum
- Fire Master Black Gum
- Pin Oak
- Lacebark Elm
- Wisconsin Weeping Willow
For more information on the giveaway, click here.
