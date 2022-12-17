Benton County deputy killed in crash during Wreaths Across America escort

Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51 of Gravette Arkansas has died while on duty.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy is dead after an on-duty motorcycle escort crash in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette. He was involved in a crash on SE Walton Blvd. near Interstate 49, while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to BCSO.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that provides wreaths to Veterans Cemeteries across the country. A ceremony was planned for Saturday afternoon at the Bentonville cemetery.

Details about exactly when and where the crash happened were not immediately available.

BCSO says Detective Newell began his law enforcement career in its detention division on December 1st, 1998 and later graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training academy

Detective Newell served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

BCSO says Detective Newell was "a certified instructor in numerous courses and placed a high emphasis on sharing his training and experience."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office lost a great deputy this morning during a motorcycle escort crash. Please keep the... Posted by Benton County Division of Public Safety on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Law enforcement agencies and first responders across Arkansas offered their condolences Saturday.

"Please keep the family and the law enforcement brothers and sisters in your prayers," the Benton County Division of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

