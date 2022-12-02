Woman to serve 34 years in prison for role in Arkansas officer's death

Coraima Hernandez will serve over three decades in prison for her role in Hot Springs officer Brent Scrimshire's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is regarding Kayvon Ward's life sentence for his role in the murder.)

A woman pleaded guilty to four charges for her involvement in the murder of Hot Springs police officer Brent Scrimshire.

According to officials, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, and one count of hindering apprehension.

Each count comes with a six year sentence and she will serve a total of 34 years.

Scrimshire was fatally injured in March 2020 during a traffic stop by her boyfriend Kayvon Ward.

During the traffic stop, Scrimshire asked someone to bring a car seat for a 2-year-old in the backseat without one.

Shortly after Hernandez arrived, Ward exited the car and a struggle between him and officers occurred.

Hernandez is reportedly seen on dashcam video running over to the three men wrestling on the ground. An officer said she choked him while Ward ran away.

Although it was unclear who shot first, both Ward and Scrimshire were injured in the shootout near the traffic stop. No bodycams captured the shooting and both sides accuse each other of shooting first.

Ward will serve life in prison for the murder of Scrimshire.