ICU bed availability continues to decline; more school districts in high COVID-19 areas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Available ICU beds in Arkansas fell in Friday’s (Dec. 18) report to 37, down from 46 on Thursday and well below the 73 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Total cumulative known confirmed and probable cases rose by 2,878 to 197,421, and confirmed and probable active cases rose by 733 to 22,392. Total deaths rose by 27 to 3,139.

“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high. There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas. We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement with Friday’s ADH report.