Arkansas job numbers decline in November but jobless rate stays at 6.2%

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Similar declines in the state’s available workforce and the number of employed kept Arkansas’ November jobless rate at 6.2%, unchanged from October and well below the 3.5% in November 2019.

The number of employed in Arkansas during November was an estimated 1,244,877, down 71,264 jobs, or 5.4% lower, compared with November 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. November employment was down 2,746 jobs compared with October. The year-over-year job losses are up compared to the 67,353 between October 2019 and October 2020.

The November numbers are preliminary and subject to revision. The report marked the eighth full month of COVID-19 impacts on the economy.