Mandatory evacuation underway as Arkansas authorities work wildfire in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Authorities in Sheridan are working to fight a wildfire in the city near Highway 35 and Grant County Road 51, according to reports.

Reports say that there aren't any injuries at the moment and that mandatory evacuations are taking place for homes that are in the path of the wildfire.

According to authorities, at least 13-15 homes in the area have already been evacuated as 500 acres of land has been impacted by the fire so far.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area of Grant 51 and Grant 57.

