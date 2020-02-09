Arts District in Downtown Springdale boosts downtown’s revitalization

Downtown Springdale will be forming a committee of stakeholders to develop a formal art strategy that addresses each intersection within the Arts District.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In October 2019 the Downtown Springdale Board of Directors voted to move forward with the development and promotion of the Arts District by formalizing its boundaries.

Since its boundaries were established, James + James, Ozark Film & Video Productions, Lisa Academy, Lost & Found and The Pits: A BBQ Meatery have located in the Arts District.

“Downtown Springdale is focused on developing an Arts District that serves the needs of the existing neighborhood, artists and creatives," said Jill Dabbs, Executive Director of Downtown Springdale.

The Arts District helps enhance the downtown’s identity and much like downtown itself, the Arts District will continue to evolve as the development of the downtown masterplan unfolds.

As a result, the community can expect to see several new developments in the coming weeks.

Downtown Springdale will be forming a committee of stakeholders to develop a formal art strategy that addresses each intersection within the Arts District. Matching grant monies will become available very soon for murals in the Arts District.

The master plan emphasizes the critical role that neighborhood residents play in creating and sustaining a thriving arts district and downtown economy. Downtown Springdale says it's committed to increasing housing availability within the Downtown Springdale Arts District and will partner with the Urban Land Institute of Northwest Arkansas and other key stakeholders to develop a housing strategy that ensures safe, affordable residences are available to everyone who wants to call the District home.

“Downtown Springdale has always had the makings of a perfect intersection for the arts, the outdoors, housing, and culinary experiences. We’re now really starting to see it take shape and it couldn’t be happening at a more exciting time,” Dabbs said.

The Arts District boundaries, businesses and map are below:

The Downtown Springdale Revitalization Master Plan identifies the Arts District just South of Emma Avenue. The Arts District is loosely bounded by Meadow Avenue to the North, S. Shiloh Street to the West, Grove Street to the South & the Arkansas Missouri railroad tracks to the East.

Performance Venues

Arts Center of the Ozarks

Production

James + James

Ozark Film and Video Productions

Organizations

Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum

Retail & Services

Bride & Groom

Lost & Found

Salvation Army

Education

LISA Academy

Food & Beverage

Allis’ Bakery

El Vasito Loko

The Pits: A BBQ Meatery

