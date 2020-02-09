Permanent entertainment districts approved for downtown Fort Smith, Chaffee Crossing

Permanent entertainment districts are now a reality in downtown Fort Smith and Chaffee Crossing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Permanent entertainment districts are now a reality in downtown Fort Smith and Chaffee Crossing. The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Sept. 1) approved the districts, and added emergency clauses to allow for immediate use by groups and businesses.

The board voted 6-1 to approve the downtown Fort Smith district with Director Robyn Dawson voting no. The district was requested by the Central Business Improvement District (CBID), an autonomous governing body with limited regulatory authority in downtown Fort Smith.

The Chaffee Crossing district was also a 6-1 vote, with Dawson abstaining. Vice Mayor and Director Kevin Settle said creating the downtown district represents a “great opportunity” to change downtown Fort Smith, noting that businesses will most likely “police themselves” to ensure the district is not abused.

“We’ve always talked about turning it into a true entertainment district and here we have an opportunity to really flourish and blossom to that opportunity,” Settle said.