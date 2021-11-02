x
Arkansas Senate approves health care religious objections bill

The measure says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure allowing medical providers to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral beliefs, a move critics say will allow LGBT patients to be turned away. 

The majority-Republican Senate voted 27-6 in favor of the measure, which says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience. 

The proposal now heads to the House. 

Supporters of the bill said it would protect health care workers from being forced to perform something that goes against their conscience.

