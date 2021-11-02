Arkansas Senate approves health care religious objections bill

The measure says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure allowing medical providers to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral beliefs, a move critics say will allow LGBT patients to be turned away.

The majority-Republican Senate voted 27-6 in favor of the measure, which says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience.

The proposal now heads to the House.