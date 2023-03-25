Arkansas woman gets $2.5M in surgery lawsuit

Jerri Plummer’s procedure was done as a part of an alleged scheme to turn a potentially defective medical product into a moneymaker for doctors and lawyers.

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas woman received a $2.5 million judgment last month as a result of injuries from surgery she probably didn’t need.

Jerri Plummer’s procedure was done as a part of an alleged scheme to turn a potentially defective medical product into a moneymaker for doctors and lawyers, according to her 2018 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Little Rock.

The 54-year-old Saline County woman received the default judgment against Women’s Health & Surgery Center LLC of Winter Park, Florida, and a marketing company called Law Firm Headquarters LLC of Florida and its owners Michael Chhabra and Vincent Chhabra.

