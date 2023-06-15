ArcBest deal with Teamsters: Raises, no cameras

The highlights of the agreement include an immediate $3.50 hourly raise beginning at the start of the contract.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest Corp. of Fort Smith and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters released details Thursday of the five-year deal the two sides tentatively agreed to earlier this month.

The deal, if approved by each local union involved, would go into effect July 1 and run through June 2028. The contract covers approximately 8,500 union members who work for ABF Freight, ArcBest’s less-than-truckload subsidiary.

The highlights of the agreement include an immediate $3.50 hourly raise beginning at the start of the contract. A total of $6.50 in hourly raises will be implemented over the course of the five-year contract.

