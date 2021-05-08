ArcBest invests $1 million in Fort Smith based career and technology center

Peak Innovation Center will focus on innovative instructional strategies within the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics disciplines.

ArcBest announced a $1 million investment in the Peak Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art regional career and technology center in Fort Smith.

Peak Innovation Center will focus on innovative instructional strategies within the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) disciplines and will open in the fall of 2021 as part of the Fort Smith Public School District’s Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

“We are excited to make this investment in tomorrow’s workforce and in our community,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “We have a long history of giving back, and it’s a big part of our culture and who we are at ArcBest. I’m very proud we are supporting the Peak Innovation Center and the career pathway opportunities it will provide students.”

With the commitment, ArcBest will be the named sponsor for the Community Room/Maker Space located near the entrance of the Peak Center.

“The ArcBest Community Room will be an innovative space for student career expos, community events, student competitions, meetings and training events, student-centered industry days, and more. It will be a staple space of the Peak Innovation Center,” said Dr. Gary Udouj, director, Career Education and District Innovation, Fort Smith Public Schools.

Education programs at the center will be available to approximately 43,000 total students from 22 regional school districts; these programs will equip career and college-bound students with real-world skills so they can secure high-paying jobs and/or pursue higher education in their chosen fields.