Walmart expands pet services as adoptions increase amid pandemic

Walmart partnered with Petplan to offer pet insurance at an affordable price and is offering pet sitting and dog walking services through a partnership with Rover.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The pet category has long been an important one for retail giant Walmart, from the early launch of Ol’ Roy private brand dog food, affectionately named after founder Sam Walton’s beloved bird dog, to the launch of PetRx and animal care clinics in select stores in mid-2019, to now further expansion of pet insurance and other services with two new partnerships.

Walmart said it understands pets aren’t just pets. They’re family.

That’s why it has continued to expand products and services for customers through a new web portal, Walmart Pet Care.

The retail giant is now offering a complete omnichannel pet care offering for the 90 million pet owners who shop at Walmart each week.

“Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most-shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve,” said Melody Richard, merchandising vice president in the pet category.