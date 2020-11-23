x
Walmart to bring Christmas cheer to Northwest Arkansas with Holiday Drone Light Show

Nearly 1,000 drones will be used to create the holiday experience. Tickets can be reserved starting Monday, Nov. 23.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart wants to help bring joy to families this holiday season following a particularly tough year. That's why on Monday the nation's largest retailer announced the Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show - a new-age take on a holiday classic. 

Nearly 1,000 drones will be used to create the holiday experience. The drones will create three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, all choreographed to a soundtrack of holiday favorites. 

Fayetteville residents will be able to experience the show at the 112 Drive-In on Sunday, Dec. 20. 

Families can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com starting on Mon., Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of their own car or a designated viewing area right next to their car. Tickets are available while supplies last. 

Credit: Walmart

You can also tune into Walmart's Facebook Instagram and TikTok channels on Sat., Dec. 5 at 6:40 p.m. to watch the show. 

The experience is also coming to Kansas City, Dallas, San Antonio, Doswell, Phoenix, Charlotte and Sacramento. 

The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Shows will be contactless experiences following state guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

