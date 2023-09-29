America's Best Restaurants to feature Steffey's Pizza in Lavaca

The restaurant has a warm, nostalgic atmosphere, with old pizza pans used as photo frames and cheese grater light fixtures.

LAVACA, Ark. — Lavaca Pizza place Steffey’s Pizza has been chosen to be featured as one of America's Best Restaurants (ABR), by the independent publication.

ABR, a national media company focused on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will highlight popular dishes, along with interviewing owner LeAnn Ellison about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

LeAnn’s parents, Glenn and Ruth Steffey, began the pizzeria in Pennsylvania in the early 1960s, and they reopened the restaurant in Lavaca in 1980 shortly after moving. Eventually, Glenn taught his daughter LeAnn the “secret” recipes for the sauce and the dough.

The restaurant has a warm, nostalgic atmosphere, with old pizza pans used as photo frames for vintage photographs on the walls and cheese grater light fixtures.

While Steffey’s is known for its brick oven pizza, the menu offers a wide array of subs, paninis, salads, nachos, and “breadstix.” Specialty pizzas make up a large portion of the menu, with selections such as the Razorback, which sports pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, and Italian sausage.

Steffey’s Pizza is located at 627 W Main St, in Lavaca.

