ADH explains what happens if second COVID-19 vaccination appointment is missed

Officials say it’s important you come to the same vaccination site because once that first dose is given, ADH sends the second to the same location.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — People scheduled to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are doing it today at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

5NEWS spoke with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and asked what happens if you miss that critical second appointment.

If you got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine the first step to being fully vaccinated is getting the second dose, and to get it, you need to go on the date provided on your vaccination card and to the same place you got the first one.

You may be wondering what happens if you can’t remember what vaccine you got.

Dr. Dillaha with ADH said you should not mix the vaccine types, so if you’re going to a spot where they’re giving both vaccinations, and you can’t remember, make sure you ask them to look up your record.

Dr. Dillaha said it’s not clear what happens if you mix both vaccines, and if you forget about your second dose or can’t make it on the assigned day, there’s no need to panic.

“If you get your second dose within six weeks of your first dose then the data shows that works perfectly fine. Theoretically, after six weeks it should not be a problem, but we don’t have data right now to demonstrate that,” said Dr. Dillaha.

Dr. Dillaha also said if you do have to delay six weeks, go ahead and get your second dose because there’s no reason to start the process over, which is not recommended.