Bella Vista Fire Dept. to give second dose of COVID-19 vaccine March 25

If your first dose appointment was at 12:00 p.m., plan to return to Riordan Hall at 12:00 p.m. on March 25.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Fire Department (BVFD) will be giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday (March 25).

Those who received the first dose at Riordan Hall on March 4 should plan to return to Riordan Hall for their second dose at the same appointment time they had on March 4.

No sign up is necessary, and please bring your vaccination record card to be completed by BVFD staff.

If you received your first dose without an appointment on March 4, come any time between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to receive your second dose.

First doses of the vaccine will not be administered during this event.