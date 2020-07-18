Local lawmakers weigh in on statewide face mask ordinance

When the ordinance goes into effect, face coverings will be required in all indoor and outdoor places where six feet or more of social distancing cannot take place.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson's executive order requiring masks be worn on a statewide level goes into effect Monday (July 20), but it hasn't been received well by everyone.

Some local sheriffs say they will not enforce the order and some state representatives say it's government overreach.

Others say it was the right call given the rising numbers in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Some say this is going too far and it should be up to Arkansans to decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask.

“There’s a lot of different viewpoints out there I have to be in the position as governor to make a decision and I made the decision,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

When the ordinance goes into effect, face coverings will be required in all indoor and outdoor places where six feet or more of social distancing cannot take place. It also applies when people are exposed to non-household members.

State Representative Rebecca Petty of Bentonville and Rogers says the decision is an overreach by the governor.

In a statement to 5NEWS, Petty said, "The hands of the Arkansas legislature are tied and the executive branch has to answer to no one. This is extremely frustrating because “we the people,” have no voice."

Petty also says many legislators were not informed about the decision.

State Representative Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville said, "It would be impossible for the governor to inform 135 individual legislators before every decision during this emergency."

Clowney says she is in full support of the executive order.

Petty wants to bring this issue before her colleagues.

"The General Assembly needs to pass a law that places a short time limit on declared emergencies thus allowing the legislative body to bring to the table the will of the people," Petty said.

Gov. Hutchinson acknowledged the possibility of a challenge to his order. He says that represents a healthy democracy.