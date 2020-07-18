84 dogs rescued from Sequoyah County puppy mill

On Friday (July 17) OAA, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Tulsa SPCA rescued 84 dogs from horrible living conditions.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OOA) and Tulsa SPCA responded to an animal cruelty and neglect case in Sequoyah County involving a puppy mill Thursday (July 16).

OAA said the dogs have spent their lives in cages, living in their own filth, only used to breed and make quick cash.

They are malnourished, emaciated, matted, many have little to no teeth, and they were soaked and caked in urine and feces.

They’ve never touched grass and the majority lived on cage bars with no solid surface beneath their feet.

The animals are safe, but rescuers don’t know if they’ll all make it because some are in extremely critical condition.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Donations are needed to help nurse these animals back to health. OAA says more information will come forward later, but you can help by donating to www.animalallianceok.org/donate.