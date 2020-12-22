68-year-old hiker lost in mountains located by Benton County Sheriff's Office Air Division

They located the missing man within 13 minutes of being in the air.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday (Dec. 20), the Newton County Sheriff's Office called Benton County Sheriff's Office Air Division (BCSOAD) around 4:50 p.m. asking for assistance in the search of a 68-year-old man who had gotten lost in the mountains while hiking with his family.

BCSOAD was able to locate the missing man within 13 minutes of being up in the air, marked the location and gave the coordinates to the search and rescue teams on foot.

The man was able to reunite with his family soon after.