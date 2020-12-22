x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

68-year-old hiker lost in mountains located by Benton County Sheriff's Office Air Division

They located the missing man within 13 minutes of being in the air.
Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday (Dec. 20), the Newton County Sheriff's Office called Benton County Sheriff's Office Air Division (BCSOAD) around 4:50 p.m. asking for assistance in the search of a 68-year-old man who had gotten lost in the mountains while hiking with his family.

BCSOAD was able to locate the missing man within 13 minutes of being up in the air, marked the location and gave the coordinates to the search and rescue teams on foot. 

The man was able to reunite with his family soon after.

WATCH: 5NEWS' Most Viewed YouTube Videos of 2020

Related Articles