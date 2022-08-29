25-year old construction worker airlifted to hospital after being shocked by power line

According to the Leflore County Sheriff's Office, the worker was apart of a crew that had been laying asphalt in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOKOSHE, Okla. — A 25-year-old man has been flown to an Oklahoma hospital after being shocked by a power line.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Twilight Road and Highway 31 in Bokoshe around 9 a.m. The injured man, whose identity has not been released, was a part of a crew that had been laying asphalt in the area.

Investigators believe that the dump truck which was used by the crew had come in contact with electric wires as the bed was raised up to dump the asphalt. They believe the worker then touched the truck and was shocked.

After being shocked, officials say the worker reported not being able to feel his arms or legs. He was then airlifted by a medical helicopter and transported to the hospital.

It is unknown to officials which company the individual worked with at this time.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device