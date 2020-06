The music festival is scheduled for July 24 and 25 in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The lineup for the 2020 Peacemaker Festival has been announced.

The music festival is scheduled for July 24 and 25 in Fort Smith.

Two big names set to perform are Koe Wetzel and Whiskey Myers.

Other acts include Randy Rogers Band, Kaitlin Butts and many others.

Click here for the full lineup.

Tickets start at $35 and go up to $225. Tickets can be bought on the Peacemaker Festival website.