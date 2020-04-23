2020 Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The festival was originally scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2020.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival scheduled for this summer has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of postponing it to a later date, the Board of Directors made the decision to cancel because "sponsors and fans have had an unusually eventful year."

Festival coordinator Bob Marsh says they canceled this year because they didn't feel it would be fair to put the pressure on sponsors who during this time may be strapped themselves.

He also said they decided not to go ahead with it this year because didn't think or know if people would be comfortable being that close to each other even if things open back up.

"Hopefully we can all take the time until next year to regroup and redouble our efforts to make the festival an event we can all be proud of," the board said in a statement.

Board Directors said they will try to have the Blues James and other music later in the year. They will continue to update their website and Facebook page with the latest information.

"We wish to thank all of our friends, fans, sponsors, bands, and supporters from this year and years past for their faithful support of our festival, with an especial thanks to The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department," they said.

Marsh said they are trying to schedule the same acts for 2021 that they had planned for 2020.

Marsh says they also had to reschedule it last year after the River Front flooded and was unusable

He said they were paying attention to what the coronavirus would mean for the festival long before things were shut down.

