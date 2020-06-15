x
Heavener teen airlifted to hospital after attempting to jump onto a freight train

A 14-year-old boy was life-flighted with multiple injuries after he tried to jump onto the train in Leflore County.
HEAVENER, Okla. — A 14-year-old girl from Heavener, Oklahoma was injured while attempting to jump onto a freight train Saturday (June 13).

The incident happened at 1:07 p.m. 1.2 miles southwest of Heavener.

The girl was airlifted by Mercy Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with multiple injuries, according to the police report.

The train operator, Jeff Newcomer of Heavener, and passenger, Thomas Vise of Poteau were not injured.

The incident was investigated by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper with assistance from Heavener Fire Department, Leflore County EMS, and Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated the teen was a boy. 

