Police identify pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Smith.

On Tuesday (April 7) at approximately 6 a.m., Fort Smith Police were called to the 3000 block of Grand Avenue in response to a vehicle/pedestrian accident.

34-year-old Bradley Smithson was hit and killed by a vehicle.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, witnesses saw Smithson walking west on Grand Avenue on the north side of the road prior to the collision and behaving in an erratic manner.

A second witness traveling eastbound on Grand noticed Smithson laying down in the middle of the avenue. The witness was able to avoid a collision, stopped their automobile, and turned around in a nearby parking lot to engage Smithson in conversation and urge him to leave the roadway.

Shortly thereafter, Smithson sat up from his laying position at which point he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 work truck traveling east on Grand Avenue.

The driver was not under the influence of any substances, according to Mitchell.

A blood draw was conducted on Smithson and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis, but those results are pending.