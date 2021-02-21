100 years in the making, Baptist Health focused on current crisis before celebration

Baptist Health, the state’s largest healthcare system was incorporated on Feb. 16, 1921.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 8, 2021.

One hundred years of being in business is worthy of celebration, but in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells says it’s prudent to wait until safer conditions can support a public salute.

Baptist Health, the state’s largest healthcare system, incorporated on Feb. 16, 1921, placing the 100th anniversary in the middle of last week’s snowstorm and on the verge of the one-year benchmark of the coronavirus pandemic that has daunted the state.

“We did make a conscious decision not to do the huge celebration right now in the midst of the pandemic. We wanted to wait, let that subside. Hopefully, things will normalize throughout the year, but it will be a year-long celebration, so there’ll be a lot more to come,” Wells said in a Talk Business & Politics interview.