Baptist Health opening second walk-in urgent care center in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This spring, Baptist Health Urgent Care will open its second walk-in urgent care center in Fort Smith.

The new urgent care center will be located at 1910 S. Zero St., across from Sutherlands, and is expected to open in mid-April.

Baptist Health Urgent Care operates nine centers throughout Arkansas (Fort Smith, Little Rock (two locations), North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Brynat, Beebe and Benton).

The Baptist Health Urgent Care located on Zero St. in Fort Smith will provide urgent care and wellness services seven days a week on a walk-in basis.

The center will treat the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions:

Asthma and allergies

Skin conditions, including burns

Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing

Stitches

Bites, stings, allergic reactions

School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Broken bones, sprains, strains

Immunizations and vaccinations

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

Occupational health services

Urinary tract infections

Medically supervised weight loss

Ear and eye injuries

Patients can plan a same-day or next-day visit online or arrange a telemedicine visit.

The center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Baptist Health Urgent Care says most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted at the new Fort Smith center.