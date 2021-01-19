Baptist Health opening second walk-in urgent care center in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This spring, Baptist Health Urgent Care will open its second walk-in urgent care center in Fort Smith.
The new urgent care center will be located at 1910 S. Zero St., across from Sutherlands, and is expected to open in mid-April.
Baptist Health Urgent Care operates nine centers throughout Arkansas (Fort Smith, Little Rock (two locations), North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Brynat, Beebe and Benton).
The Baptist Health Urgent Care located on Zero St. in Fort Smith will provide urgent care and wellness services seven days a week on a walk-in basis.
The center will treat the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions:
- Asthma and allergies
- Skin conditions, including burns
- Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing
- Stitches
- Bites, stings, allergic reactions
- School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals
- Broken bones, sprains, strains
- Immunizations and vaccinations
- Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
- Occupational health services
- Urinary tract infections
- Medically supervised weight loss
- Ear and eye injuries
Patients can plan a same-day or next-day visit online or arrange a telemedicine visit.
The center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Baptist Health Urgent Care says most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted at the new Fort Smith center.
“Fort Smith is a fast-growing community and we’re delighted to provide quality, affordable and convenient urgent care to the residents of Fort Smith,” said Mike Dupuis, Urgent Team Division Vice President for Baptist Health Urgent Care.
RELATED: Walmart, First United Methodist Church team up to thank Fort Smith frontline workers on MLK Day