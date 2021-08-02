Baptist Health, Mercy invest $1 million in Healthcare Sciences programming for Fort Smith students

Their investment, $500,000 each, will help boost the quality of healthcare-related teaching to Fort Smith Public Schools students.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith announced Monday (Feb. 8) they're collaborating to invest $1 million in the Healthcare Sciences programs at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith.

Their investment, $500,000 each, will help boost the quality of healthcare-related teaching to Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) students.

The money will be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the Healthcare Sciences programs that will be housed at the Peak Innovation Center located at Painter Lane in Fort Smith.

The Healthcare Sciences wing at the Peak Innovation Center will include a high-fidelity simulation lab with a testing room, three flexible classrooms, a responsive medicine classroom, and collaborative lab spaces.

"We are excited to be partnering with Fort Smith Public Schools and Baptist Health to provide local students with the opportunity to learn more about health care," said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. "Health care workers are a vital part of all communities, and this innovative educational partnership will help strengthen our workforce and provide opportunities for students in the River Valley. It's a tremendous honor to be involved with this initiative."

"Collaborating with community organizations is in line with the mission and vision of Baptist Health," said Kim Miller, president of Baptist Health Western Region. "We are very excited to support Peak Innovation Center and invest in our future workforce. Our desire is to support lifelong learning that will strengthen our community as we place great value in our next generation of leaders."

“The Healthcare Science pathway is a key anchor to programming at Peak for high school students and adult workers across the region, leading to concurrent credit, technical certificates, and in-demand career opportunities in the field," said Dr. Gary Udouj, Director of Career Education and District Innovation. "This collaborative partnership with Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health ensures that we can continue to raise the trajectory of students’ success throughout our region in the growing fields of Healthcare Sciences."

Through a partnership with the Western Arkansas Technical Center at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith, the Peak Innovation Center will offer concurrent credit training programs for 11th and 12th-grade FSPS students in practical nursing and responsive medicine in August 2021.