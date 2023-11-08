1 dead in Sequoyah County crash | Here's what happened

The deceased is identified as 63-year-old, Michael Parker of Cookson.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County on Saturday, Aug. 12, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The deceased is identified as 63-year-old, Michael Parker of Cookson.

OHP says at around 3:51 p.m., Parker was driving northbound on OK-82 when he "departed the roadway to the right," striking a tree.

The report states the driver has been pinned for an "unknown amount of time." Blackgum Fire Department and Cookson Fire Department extricated the victim who was pronounced dead.

