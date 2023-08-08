Oklahoma man dead after crash in Springdale

Police reports indicate that an Oklahoma man died after a crash in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A report by Arkansas Police states a 35-year-old Oklahoma man passed away on the morning of August 7.

According to the report, two cars driving in opposing directions on County Line Road when one turned left into the path of the other car. The second car struck the passenger side of the first car and “throwing the rider.” The victim was the driver of the second car.

The report notes that the weather was cloudy and rainy, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

