Local schools shift to online learning

COVID-19 is impacting in person learning at schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week.

Clarksville Schools are closed to onsite learning tomorrow due to members of school staff testing positive for COVID-19. All instruction will be done remotely from home and students are expected to return Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, at the Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers, students grades 7-12 will also be shifting to virtual learning through Friday. 

In Oklahoma, students at Cameron schools will be taking their classes online until October 7 when traditional on-campus classes will resume. 

