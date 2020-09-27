Arkansas Arts Academy 7-12 campus pivots to virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

"The 7-12 campus has now received a second positive case of Covid-19. Due to the number of primary and secondary contacts, we believe it is in the best interests of our staff and students to continue virtual education for the week of September 28th through October 2nd. If you or your child develop symptoms of Covid-19, we recommend that you get tested immediately. Testing is available through Benton or Washington County Health Units. The Benton County Health Unit can be contacted by calling 479-986-1300. Please continue to notify the school of any positive results received. The week of October 5th through the 9th was previously scheduled to be virtual and will remain so. October 12th through the 16th is our fall break. We will return to on-campus instruction on Monday, October 19th."