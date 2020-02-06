Live updates: Protesters arrested after blocking traffic in downtown Little Rock

Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a fourth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a fourth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

The first three nights of protest in Little Rock at the Arkansas State Capitol have ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott re-implemented a nighttime curfew in the city, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Below you will find the latest updates on Tuesday's protests across Arkansas.

3:45 p.m.

Police are currently arresting protesters that have blocked traffic on Broadway Street in Little Rock.

Protesters are chanting "No justice, no peace" as they are being arrested. Some protesters are laying in the crosswalk.

3:40 p.m.

The Little Rock Police Department has given its first warning to protesters to leave the roadway of Broadway Street or they will be arrested.

3:00 p.m.

More people have joined the protest that has shut down traffic at Broadway and 3rd Streets.

They are chanting "Black Lives Matter" and holding various signs.

2:35 p.m.

Protesters at the scene tell our reporter Mercedes McKay that they aren't leaving Broadway Street until their message is received.

Little Rock police officers are currently on the scene directing traffic around the protesters.

Protesters on the scene are calling it a "die-in" where people form a perimeter around those that are sitting on the crosswalk.

2:05 p.m.

Protesters have stopped traffic at the corner of 3rd and Broadway in Little Rock.

The protest has effectively blocked traffic on the Broadway Bridge.

Some of the protesters that are blocking traffic are holding tombstone signs of people that have been killed by police.

2:00 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said he thought law enforcement in the state has done a good job handling the protests.

He said officers are committed to protecting the right to protest and that any destruction of property is "intolerable."

Hutchinson also said he has not made any request for any federal or military resources and he doesn't see that in the future to deal with any violence that may erupt during protests.

1:30 p.m.

In a daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly talked about the protests from Monday night.

He said that while the protests remained peaceful for most of the night, there was some destruction of property after Little Rock's 10 p.m. curfew.

He said the Arkansas State Police and the Little Rock Police Department will be out again Tuesday evening to make arrests if there is any violence or destruction of property.

12:00 p.m.

Protesters outside of City Hall said they don't want the destruction of Monday night to overlook the message they want delivered.