Walmart gives customers digital access to health records

Through a free digital account at Walmart and Sam’s Club, customers will have access to their prescription and vaccine history along with health records.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As a healthcare services provider, Walmart is working to help its customers with digital access to their health data, beginning with their COVID-19 vaccine record.

Walmart will make vaccination records available digitally, so those vaccinated at Walmart and Sam’s Club can easily access their vaccine status as needed, in a safe, secure and frictionless way.

The company will use the open, interoperable SMART Health Cards standard being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative, co-chaired by The Commons Project Foundation (TCP).

These platforms are free to users who choose to use them in order to verify their vaccine status to safely return to travel, work, school, sports events, entertainment and other venues while protecting their health data privacy.

How it works:

Individuals will create a free digital account on the Walmart or Sam’s Club app to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination

If an individual chooses, they can also download the CLEAR, CommonHealth or CommonPass app, create an account and join their services for free

Individuals sign into their Walmart or Sam’s Club account and agree to share their vaccination history with the verification app they have chosen

Individuals will then authenticate their vaccine status with Walmart or Sam’s Club account credentials in the verification app they’ve chosen

CLEAR, CommonHealth and CommonPass apps can be downloaded now and will soon be able to validate Walmart vaccine credentials in real-time at locations

“Our goal is to give customers vaccinated at Walmart free and secure digital access to their vaccine record and enable them to share that information with third parties seeking to confirm their vaccination status,” said John Furner, CEO and President, Walmart U.S. “We are proud to be the first retailer to strategically partner with both The Commons Project Foundation and CLEAR, and we look forward to working with them to empower people with digital access to their vaccination records so they can use them whenever and however they choose.”

Health Pass by CLEAR is a free mobile experience within the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information to reduce the public health risk.

More than 50 organizations are currently using Health Pass to create safer and more frictionless environments. With Walmart, Health Pass users will soon be able to link to and use their vaccination results in a frictionless way. Trust and transparency is CLEAR’s number one priority, and with Health Pass, users are always in control of their health information.

"We are proud to partner with Walmart and The Commons Project and help Walmart customers better control, access and share their health and vaccine information. Working together, this partnership will help deliver a free and secure experience and get people back to what they love,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, Chairman and CEO of CLEAR.

TCP’s CommonHealth is a free Android app for people to collect and manage their personal health data and share it with the health services, organizations and apps they trust. CommonPass is also being integrated with CLEAR’s secure identity platform.

“We applaud Walmart’s strong commitment to empowering customers with access to their health information using open standards,” said Paul Meyer, CEO of The Commons Project Foundation. “Not only can this help facilitate the safer return to normal life during COVID, empowering people with their health data can help improve the quality of the health services they receive in the future.”

Through a free digital account at Walmart and Sam’s Club, customers will have access to their prescription history and other health care information from Walmart. This information can also be provided in paper form at their local Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy.

To enable this technology, Walmart and Sam’s Club have created systems that will allow vaccine status to be stored within the company’s proprietary apps and also interface with secure third-party apps.