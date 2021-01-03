Walmart drops $35 minimum for Express delivery

Walmart announced Monday that it was making it easier for customers to get the items they want delivered to their homes at lightning-fast speed.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced Monday (March 1) that the company was removing the $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery.

Express delivery allows customers to order items from Walmart and have the products delivered to their homes in less than two hours.

Express delivery costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge, Walmart says. Walmart+ members are only asked to pay the $10 Express fee.

"Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers," Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product, said. "Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it."

Express delivery is currently available at 3,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.

It is one of several no-contact pickups and delivery options, including - Curbside Pickup, Delivery and Free Delivery with Walmart+.

You can check and see if a Walmart store near you offers Express delivery here by entering your ZIP code.

In 2020, Walmart experimented with delivering COVID-19 test kits by drone. The company said it was a test to see what roles drones can play in delivering retail products as more customers look for contactless shopping options due to the pandemic.