Delayed breast cancer screenings have lasting impact on cancer death toll

Delayed breast cancer screenings are causing concern for the death toll to increase from the illness.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and with the pandemic consuming headlines, people are distracted from other illnesses that are still taking a toll, breast cancer is one of them.

In Arkansas, about 400 women die from the disease yearly but with pandemic loss, that number could be growing. Factors caused by the pandemic heavily affected the lack of breast cancer screenings in the past year. Job loss impacted access to affordable healthcare and childcare. Fears of contracting the virus also factored into missed appointments.

About 3500 women missed diagnosis because they skipped their annual mammogram. Delaying or skipping an appointment can be the difference between life and death and the sooner cancer is detected the better treatment options.

“So the number of new breast cancer diagnoses went down significantly in 2020. That does not mean that were fewer breast cancers it just means weren’t detecting them because we weren’t seeing women for their screening mammograms,” Dr. Whitney Sipe with the Mana Health Breast Center said.

For Zenobia Taylor, a mammogram was life-changing. She discovered an agitate lump through a self-check on her way to the gym one day in April.

“I’m an ICU nurse. I am supposed to be one of those people who is supposed to be vigilantly doing her breast exams. I’m human and I’m not….I was on my way to work out. And I kind of had this sensation, a burning itching sensation. And I reached up onto my right side to scratch and I was like, that doesn’t feel like that was there before,” Taylor said.

A week later, she went for a mammogram and by the end of April, she was officially diagnosed with Stage 2B Invasive Inductive Carcinoma breast cancer. In this case, Zenobia says she caught it fairly, early and was presented with several treatment options. She adds that waiting was not an option.

“If I would’ve thought oh because of the pandemic they’re not going to be able to get me. And you know, it’s going to take too long, it’s not," said Zenobia.

Dr. Sipe says skipped appointments and pandemic diagnoses loss will have a lasting effect.

“Public health models are estimating anywhere between 0.5 percent and 1 percent increase in breast cancer deaths between 2020 and 2030 related to pandemic related disruptions," said Dr. Sipe.

Zenobia also said, the cancer was in the deck of cards she was and now she has to play them.

“She stood in the storms and when the wind didn’t blow her way, she adjusted her sails," said Zenobia.

Dr. Sipe says to remember to do self-checks, and it’s important for men to know their risks as well.