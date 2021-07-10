Breast Health clinic offering free breast exams in Fayetteville

The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home will be offering free clinical breast exams on Oc.t 16.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home will be hosting a breast health clinic that will offer free clinical breast exams.

The breast health clinic will take place at the Cancer Support Home, located at 488 E. Longview St. in Fayetteville, on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The examinations will be free to the public and performed by physicians or registered nurses. Appointments will be requested with space being limited.m

Referral and financial assistance will be available for those who qualify base on physician recommendation, age and income.

Additional services, including follow-up mammography and imaging services, for patients with no or limited insurance coverage, are available through the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home's No Excuses program or other financial programs.