Mercy adjusting visitation policies at Fort Smith area hospitals on Friday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — People will now be able to visit loved ones at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith along with other clinics, but with strict guidelines due to COVID-19.
Effective Friday (Sept. 11) Mercy Hospital Fort Smith has revised its visitation policies as well as campus guidelines.
One visitor per patient, per day during a limited time will be allowed for Mercy patients hospitalized at Mercy Fort Smith, Mercy Orthopedic Hospital as well as Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron. In addition, one visitor per patient will be allowed for Mercy patients treated in outpatient clinics.
Visitor guidelines are subject to change based on COVID-19 infections within the community.
Hospital Visitation Guidelines:
Visitation 2-6 p.m. daily.
Inpatient visitation is limited to one hour per visit; patients may have only one visitor per day.
Visitation in the ICU is limited to thirty minutes; patients may have only one visitor per day.
Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been admitted to a room; the ER waiting room remains closed to visitors.
If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during patient hospital stay.
Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to the ER if childcare is not available.
All inpatient visitors must be ages 18 and up.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors at this time.
All other restrictions remain in place, including entrances at Mercy Fort Smith limited to the Emergency Department, Medical Building and Labor & Delivery. Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Paris, Ozark and Mercy Orthopedic Hospital are only accessible through the ER entrance. Mercy Hospital Ozark entrances are ER and Outpatient entrances.
Labor and Delivery allows one visitor for duration of stay.
Hospital Campus Guidelines
All individuals entering the Mercy Fort Smith hospital and clinic campuses will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening will not be allowed to enter. Co-workers and visitors are required to wear face covering, including in the patient room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own covering with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.
After being screened, visitors will receive a wristband that must be worn throughout the visit. The wristband will indicate the time of the visitor’s arrival.
Visitors are to remain in the patient room during the entire visit. Visitors are not allowed in waiting rooms, cafeteria, common areas or gift shop.
Mercy will be continuing to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations.
*Failure to follow these guidelines will result in the visitor being asked to leave campus.
Clinic Visitation Guidelines
Mercy Clinic Fort Smith locations will allow one visitor per clinic patient. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to Mercy clinics if childcare is not available.
Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two designated visitors/parents/guardians as requested/needed.
All individuals entering Mercy Clinic Fort Smith locations will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening may not be allowed to enter. Co-workers and visitors are required to wear face masks at all times, including in the exam room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.
Social distancing will be practiced and maintained, especially in our waiting rooms. If safe, social distancing cannot be maintained, patients’ visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
- In an effort to reduce the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Mercy Clinic Fort Smith encourages all patients to only consider bringing a visitor or family member when it is absolutely necessary. All Mercy Clinic Fort Smith locations have the capability to video conference with a patient’s family member during their visit to the clinic.
RELATED: UAMS will be able to graduate more medical students due to Rural Planning and Development grant