Mercy adjusting visitation policies at Fort Smith area hospitals on Friday

Visitation 2-6 p.m. daily.

Inpatient visitation is limited to one hour per visit; patients may have only one visitor per day.

Visitation in the ICU is limited to thirty minutes; patients may have only one visitor per day.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been admitted to a room; the ER waiting room remains closed to visitors.

If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during patient hospital stay.

Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to the ER if childcare is not available.

All inpatient visitors must be ages 18 and up.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors at this time.

All other restrictions remain in place, including entrances at Mercy Fort Smith limited to the Emergency Department, Medical Building and Labor & Delivery. Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Paris, Ozark and Mercy Orthopedic Hospital are only accessible through the ER entrance. Mercy Hospital Ozark entrances are ER and Outpatient entrances.