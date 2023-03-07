Scorching hot Arkansas temperatures impact senior citizens

Doctors say certain medications can lead to heat sensitivity which would especially impact senior citizens and those with health problems.

Extraordinary heat isn’t safe for anyone, but it's even riskier for seniors or those who have health problems. On hot summer days when temperatures are above 90 degrees, the heat can cause risks for those aged 65 and above.

"When you know that you're taking a diuretic or a water pill for blood pressure issues, it's important that you stay hydrated, and that you will take additional fluids on top of what you would normally do to make sure it's not affecting you adversely," said Dr. Bichala, a primary care physician with Mercy.

Dr. Bichala specializes in seeing patients over 65 and says there are multiple heat-related issues among her patients, but the most common issue among seniors during the summer months is dehydration.

"One thing I would like to mention is that a lot of people think coffee and soda and alcohol count as fluids, but they don't hydrate you. It's important to note that you do need additional plain water to make sure your kidneys are adequately hydrated. Especially if you're working in the yard in these higher temperatures," Bichala explained.

She says it’s also important to keep certain medicines out of the heat and to never leave them in your car, especially over an extended period of time.

"I specifically mean insulins. They cannot be left in cars. especially on a hot summer day, not even briefly. Insulin needs to be at room temperature if you're actively using it. and if it's a new medication, it needs to get into a refrigerator as soon as it can," Says Bichala.

Doctors and pharmacists say several prescriptions like antibiotics and some topicals can cause sun sensitivity.”

"There are a few sulfur-based antibiotics that can increase sensitivity to sunburn. A lot of topical medications can cause sunburn more quickly as well. So topical medications, anything you apply to the skin— like creams or ointments," said Debbie's Family Pharmacy Owner Andrew Mize.

Mize says most diabetes medication needs to be refrigerated but other prescriptions just need to be left at a certain temperature.

"The heat can really damage medications, making them less effective. and oftentimes, and you want to make sure they're stored properly... Most medications need to be kept below 77 degrees Fahrenheit. So you know, normal room temperature inside your home. So you don't want to leave it in a hot car, and you don't want to leave it in the mailbox where temperatures can get over 120 degrees. It can really damage medications quickly. And then there's no way of knowing how effective they're going to be when you need them," Mize explained.

At Brookstone Assisted Living Facility in Fayetteville, keeping medications and residents cool is a top priority.

"We encourage extra fluids when they're taking their medication, or at the dining services. Our goal is to always keep up that encouragement to keep them hydrated, especially with the heat being as hot as it's been," said Community Engagement Director Quinnton Keeney.

Brookstone hosts indoor and outdoor events for residents, but with scorching hot temperatures, the events have to be at a certain time of the day.

"If it's outdoors in the summertime, it's typically going to be during your morning hours. definitely your morning hours," Keeney recalled.

Doctors also say taking drugs like diuretics and high blood pressure medicines may make it harder for the body to cool itself, and staying hydrated —no matter your age— is important during the summer.

