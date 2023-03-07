Fireworks safety in Arkansas: how to safely celebrate at home

As many celebrate the holiday at home, the owner of Pinnacle Fireworks Adam Keeley says safety should be a top priority.

ARKANSAS, USA — When it comes to prepping for Independence Day, local fireworks stands say July 1-4 is the busiest time of the season for sales.

Adam Keeley, who owns Pinnacle Fireworks in Springdale, says during those days, they might sell to 200 or 300 people every day.

Keeley says recent years have brought more interest in at-home fireworks, especially following the pandemic.

“People started shooting more fireworks at home because they couldn't go to the big city shows,” Keeley said. “I think people kind of got a little renewed interest in fireworks, and it's sticking this year, too."

As many celebrate the holiday at home, Keeley says safety should be a top priority.

“The big thing is always make sure you've got a nice healthy distance between your crowd, your spectators and your fireworks,” Keeley said. “If you're shooting anything aerial, I recommend a minimum of 100 feet between your spectators. If you're shooting any of the really big things, bump that up to 200 feet.”

Keeley added that you should never stand over a firework when lighting it, and fireworks that fail to go off after being lit should be left alone.

“Considering it still live is a great safe approach,” Keeley said. “Just let it sit, let it be."

Keeley also says it’s important to keep any multi-shot fireworks – also called “cakes” – flat, stable and braced.

As they prepare for the holiday, Fayetteville Fire Department adds that it is important to keep fireworks spread out.

Even when you think fireworks are empty, the heat can still ignite a fire.

“Keep them separate, keep them far apart, and whenever you're done … just make sure to hose down that area where you have all your used fireworks,” Fayetteville Firefighter Brandon Newman said.

As for when you can light fireworks, they say ordinances vary by city.

A full list of July 4th ordinances for cities in our area can be found here.

